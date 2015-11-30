BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Ktima Kostas Lazaridis SA
* Q3 2015 turnover at 1.38 million euros ($1.46 million) versus 1.40 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 net loss at 0.48 million euros versus 0.31 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 EBITDA loss at 0.09 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.17 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 0.27 million euros versus 0.40 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HziD7g
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
