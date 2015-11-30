BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Philippos Nakas Sa :
* Q3 2015 turnover at 3.28 million euros ($3.47 million)versus 4.16 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 net loss at 0.13 million euros versus net profit of 0.03 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 1.89 million euros versus 1.29 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 EBITDA at 0.16 million euros versus 0.26 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QOITgG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: