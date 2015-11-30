BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Intuitive Aerial publ AB :
* Proposes rights issue of up to 1,786,436 shares
* For each subscribed share subscription price of 6.00 Swedish crowns shall be paid
* Proposes new issue of up to 286,500 shares as oversubscription issue
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: