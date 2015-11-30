BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :
* Q3 EBITDA 1.0 million euros versus 1.03 million euros year ago
* Q3 revenue 20.9 million euros versus 25.1 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 333,000 euros ($352,314.00) versus 284,000 euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 333,000 euros ($352,314.00) versus 284,000 euros year ago
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share