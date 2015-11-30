BRIEF- Nextage completes off-floor distribution
* Says 100,000 shares of its common stock were sold at the price of 1,433 yen per share
Nov 30 Intertech SA :
* Q3 2015 total turnover at 4.12 million euros versus 7.10 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 total net profit at 4.16 million euros versus net loss of 0.90 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2015 at 0.47 million euros versus 0.69 million euros year ago
* Q3 2015 total EBITDA loss at 0.42 million euros versus loss 0.52 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Xr9rss Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: