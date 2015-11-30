BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Comptel Oyj
* Has received significant order from Saudi Arabian customer
* Value of deal is about 1.2 million euros ($1.27 million)
($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m