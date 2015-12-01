BRIEF-Neptune Group says entered into EP acquisition agreement
* Unit as purchaser, Take Billion as vendor and Cheung as guarantor to vendor entered into EP acquisition agreement
Dec 1 Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
* Ecobank Nigeria Limited, a unit of Ecobank Transnational Inc, announces signing of a US$170 million term loan facility Further company coverage:
* Unit and COSCO Mercury entered into 13,500 TEU vessel assignment agreements for assignment of 13,500 TEU shipbuilding contracts