BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd :
* Disposal by Powertech of its powertech system integrators business to Capitalworks
* Capitalworks has agreed to acquire PTSI business from Powertech for a purchase price of R140 million calculated on an enterprise value basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: