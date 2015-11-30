Nov 30 Selvita SA :

* Theradex System Inc on behalf of Selvita to submit motion for investigational new drug to FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and to conduct phase 1 of clinical research under SEL24 project

* Works to be conducted under Kinase Inhibitor Investigational New Drug Studies to Phase 1 project that is part of a cancer-oriented sector program INNOMED Source text for Eikon:

