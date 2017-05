Nov 30 PG Nikas SA :

* Reports Q3 turnover of 37.7 million euros compared to 41.6 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss is 321,544 euros compared to loss of 559,827 euros a year ago

* Q3 net loss is 7.4 million euros compared to loss of 7.0 million euros a year ago

* Says net cash on Sept. 30 was 476,396 euros compared to 532,886 euros a year ago