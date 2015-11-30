Nov 30 Stellar Capital Partners Ltd :

* Will increase Stellar Capital's interest in Tellumat to a total of 93.14 pct

* Has entered into agreements to acquire an additional 63.14 pct of issued shares of Tellumat for aggregate purchase consideration of R166.7 million

* Effective date of acquisition is immediately, with fulfillment of conditions expected to occur no later than April 30, 2016, unless parties agree otherwise

* Has entered into agreements to acquire an additional 39.04 pct of shares of Bidco for an aggregate purchase consideration of R114.1 million

* Cadiz consideration will be settled via a combination of cash and delivery of certain non-core assets held by Cadiz

* Effective date of cadiz acquisition is immediately with fulfillment of conditions precedent expected to occur no later than April 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: