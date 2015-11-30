Nov 30 Electrolux

* Says overall global demand for appliances is forecast to be slightly positive

* Says raw material costs have been trending downward and are expected to have a continued positive impact in 2016 of about SEK 550 million

* Says cost savings are estimated to contribute positively in amount of SEK 750 million for full year

* Says capital expenditure level remains stable and is expected to amount to approximately SEK 4 billion in 2016

* Says currency headwinds, mainly in Brazil, will continue to be mitigated with price increases. For 2016, at current currency rates, a negative transaction impact for group of SEK 1.5 billion is expected

* Says favorable market development for Electrolux largest business areas major appliances EMEA and major appliances North America is expected to continue in 2016

* Says demand for appliances in Western Europe is expected to continue to improve and grow in range of 2 - 3 percent for full year 2016

* Says demand in North America has improved for past three years. We expect a continued stable development and forecast growth of 2 - 4 percent

* Says a continued weak macro-economic outlook in Brazil is expected to have a negative impact on market volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)