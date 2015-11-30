BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties prices public offering of 9 mln shares at $16.50/share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :
* 9-month turnover of 226.9 million euros ($239.6 million) versus 190.4 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit of 1.6 million euros versus 2.0 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA of 14.0 million euros versus 12.6 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1RgTjVv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9470 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: