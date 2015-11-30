Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Nov 30 Artea SA :
* Announces capital increase by incorporation of reserves
* Says the shareholders of the company, at an Extraordinary General Meeting on Nov. 27, decided to increase the share capital
* Share capital of 22,754,792.4 euros ($24.04 million) is to be brought to 29,680,164 euros from 6,925,371.6 euros by raising the par value per share of 4.60 euros per share to settle at 6 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/1l2t5tU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.