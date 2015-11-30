UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
Nov 30 Ascencio SCA :
* Reports FY rental income of 36.0 million euros ($38.0 million) compared to 32.7 million euros a year ago
* FY occupancy rate stands at 97.7 percent, the same level as a year ago
* FY net current profit is 22.9 million euros, up 19 pct yoy
* Says NAV per share was 46.52 euros at Sept. 30, 2015 compared to 45.41 euros at Sept. 30, 2014
* Proposes to increase the FY gross dividend to 3.05 euros per share (up from 3.00 euros)
* Sees possibility for dividend at least at the level of the one proposed for the current year Source text: bit.ly/1lq73Ri Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9466 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, May 10 China's central bank said it injected 47.6 billion yuan ($6.89 billion) through the pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility on Wednesday.