BRIEF-The Middleby Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Musee Grevin SA :
* Reports full year net income of 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) compared to 2.5 million euros a year ago
* Full year operating income is 2.7 million euros compared to 3.9 million euros a year ago
* Full year revenue is 12.7 million euros compared to 13.2 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Xs5Ni9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its shareholder plans to buy no less than 5 million shares to up to 30 million shares in the co within 6 months