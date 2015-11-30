BRIEF-The Middleby Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Jacques Bogart SA :
* Launches capital increase via private placement
* Private placement open from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10 inclusive
* Maximum number of new ordinary shares to represent up to 10 pct of the share capital
Source text: bit.ly/1LIWgXO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its shareholder plans to buy no less than 5 million shares to up to 30 million shares in the co within 6 months