BRIEF-WSE decides to suspend trading of three companies shares
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
Dec 1 Emmi AG :
* Acquires Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery in Sebastopol, California, an established manufacturer of premium products
* Parties have agreed not to disclose purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16