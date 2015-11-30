BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
(Refiles to correct source)
Nov 30 Euronext:
* Medasys to list 1,066,949 new ordinary shares on Dec. 2 following exercise of listed stock warrants Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: