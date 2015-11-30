BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties prices public offering of 9 mln shares at $16.50/share
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Snaige AB :
* Q3 net profit 825,924 euros ($873,992.78) versus 358,996 euros year ago
* Q3 sales and services at 14.3 million euros versus 11.8 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $16.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: