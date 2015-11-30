Nov 30 Ab-Biotics SA :

* Signs license agreement with CompanionDx Reference Lab LCC for exclusive distribution of Neurofarmagen test in the United States

* Expects minimum revenue of $100,000 per month during the first year of marketing of the product

* Says product will be available by the end of the year

Source text: bit.ly/1NleUug

