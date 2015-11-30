BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
Nov 30 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Signs license agreement with CompanionDx Reference Lab LCC for exclusive distribution of Neurofarmagen test in the United States
* Expects minimum revenue of $100,000 per month during the first year of marketing of the product
* Says product will be available by the end of the year
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.