BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Druckfarben Hellas Sa :
* Q3 turnover 12.6 million euros ($13.33 million)versus 12.3 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 469,490 euros versus 291,940 euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 7.4 million euros versus 405,210 euros year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 1.5 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1lpSQnu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
