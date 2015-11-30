BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Profile Systems And Software SA :
* 9-month net profit 515,000 euros ($544,973) versus 504,000 euros year ago
* 9-month turnover 5.9 million euros versus 6.6 million euros year ago
* 9-Month EBITDA 1.7 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1LIDmQJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Co and Kingdom Music Education Group Ltd entered into a MoU on strategic cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: