Nov 30 Abivax SA :

* Announces positive results of first clinical evaluation of ABX464 in healthy volunteers for safety and pharmacokinetics

* First phase IIa clinical trial of ABX464 in naive patients infected with HIV was launched in 2015 with results expected in January 2016

* Second phase IIa in HIV patients already treated by standard therapy is planned to start in near future

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)