BRIEF-Generation Healthcare says on track to deliver FY17 operating income guidance
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Abivax SA :
* Announces positive results of first clinical evaluation of ABX464 in healthy volunteers for safety and pharmacokinetics
* First phase IIa clinical trial of ABX464 in naive patients infected with HIV was launched in 2015 with results expected in January 2016
* Second phase IIa in HIV patients already treated by standard therapy is planned to start in near future
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GHC remains on track to deliver its FY17 underlying net operating income guidance of 10.24 CPU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 9 Barely two days into crafting a new bill to roll back Obamacare, U.S. Senate Republicans were already on the defensive on Tuesday over the absence of any women in their core working group.