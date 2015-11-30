BRIEF-The Middleby Corp Q1 earnings per share $1.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 30 Naturex SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 94.3 million euros ($99.6 million)compared to 80.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-month current EBITDA is 38.4 million euros compared to 35.0 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net result is 4.6 million euros compared to 8.3 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1NDSqGM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its shareholder plans to buy no less than 5 million shares to up to 30 million shares in the co within 6 months