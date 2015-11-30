Nov 30 Montagne et Neige Developpement SA :

* Uses financing line of own funds

* Says proceeded with the emission of 175,000 new shares at 1.71 euros ($1.81) each

* New shares immediately assimilated with existing ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris

