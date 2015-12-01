Dec 1 Schibsted Asa says:

* Ole Jacob Sunde, Chair of Board of Directors of Schibsted, sold on Nov 30 60,000 a-shares at a price of NOK 317,7376 per share

* Monday closing price for Schibsted a-shares was NOK 315.5

* After the transaction, Sunde including family holds 40,000 A-shares and 100,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA