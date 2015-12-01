BRIEF-Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments says unit entered into SPA
May 4 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:
Dec 1 Almirall SA :
* Says acquisition of Poli Group will significantly contribute to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the first year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:
* SAYS STARTS STUDY ON NEW METHOD OF USING SOUND TO REDUCE AUDITORY HALLUCINATIONS IN MENTAL ILLNESSES