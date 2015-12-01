UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 Tie Kinetix NV :
* Says order intake value for November 2015 amounts to 1.7 million euros ($1.80 million)
* Total order intake includes almost 1 million euros of new services to existing and new clients
* Remaining order intake of 700,000 euros consists of customer contract renewals Source text: bit.ly/1Tq2li8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.