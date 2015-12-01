UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 AIM
* Trading on AIM for Globo Plc has been cancelled from 01/12/2015 7:00am, pursuant to AIM rule 1 Source text for Eikon:
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.