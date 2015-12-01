Dec 1 Olympic Entertainment Group As

* Says its unit Olympic Casino Eesti AS signed agreement to acquire 100 pct shareholding in AS MC Kasiinod, which is also 100 pct owner of subsidiary OU Oma & Hea

* Says parties agreed not to disclose price of transaction

* The nominal value of the share capital of AS MC Kasiinod is 1.0 million euros ($1.06 million)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)