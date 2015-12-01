BRIEF-WSE decides to suspend trading of three companies shares
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
Dec 1 Olympic Entertainment Group As
* Says its unit Olympic Casino Eesti AS signed agreement to acquire 100 pct shareholding in AS MC Kasiinod, which is also 100 pct owner of subsidiary OU Oma & Hea
* Says parties agreed not to disclose price of transaction
* The nominal value of the share capital of AS MC Kasiinod is 1.0 million euros ($1.06 million)
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16