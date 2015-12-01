Dec 1 Monitise Plc :

* CFO Brad Petzer to step down from board; search for new CFO underway

* Brad will resign from board with immediate effect but will remain with business until a successor has been appointed

Chief financial officer, Brad Petzer, has informed board of his intention to step down as CFO