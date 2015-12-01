BRIEF-WSE decides to suspend trading of three companies shares
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
Dec 1 Diageo Plc
* Diageo completes restructuring of SA operations
* Received a total net cash consideration of c. Zar 2.5 billion (c. 117 million stg) for equity and debt positions sold in Sedibeng, DHN and NBL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16