Credit Suisse hires Walsh as co-head of TMT ECM
NEW YORK, May 4 (IFR) - Credit Suisse has hired Matt Walsh as a managing director and co-head of technology, media and telecom to work alongside John Kolz in its equity capital markets group.
Dec 1 Salling Bank A/S :
* Raises FY pre-tax profit guidance by 16 million Danish crowns ($2.27 million) to 35 - 40 million crowns
* Raises FY core earnings guidance to 50 - 54 million crowns from earlier expected 34 - 38 million crowns
* Raises outlook after Finanstilsynet (Danish Financial Supervisory Authority) informed that hybrid capital instruments shall be classified as equity
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 7.0485 Danish crowns)
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017