BRIEF-WSE decides to suspend trading of three companies shares
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
Dec 1 Mccoll's Retail Group Plc
* Good growth in total sales up 2.7 pct for quarter and 3.1 pct for year to date 1
* Q4 like-for-like sales down 1.8 pct, a 0.5 pct improvement on prior quarter
* On track to achieve target of 1,000 convenience stores by end of 2016
* Full year LFL sales down 1.9 pct
* Expect results to be in line with board's expectations for year - ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resolves to suspend trading of KDM Shipping Public Limited , Milkiland NV, Sadovaya Group SA shares as of May 5
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16