Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Dec 1 Bookrunner:
* Pentagon Lock Funds sold an aggregate of 60 mln shares of Sophos Group, representing approximately 13.3 pct stake
* Placing at a price of 265 pence per share raising aggregate gross proceeds of £159.0 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
* REDUCTIONS HAVE NO IMPACT TO COMPANY'S FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017.