BRIEF-Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments says unit entered into SPA
May 4 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:
Dec 1 Nexstim Oyj :
* Nomination Committee proposes that Martin Jamieson is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors
* Further, Nomination Committee proposes Martin Jamieson as Chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:
* SAYS STARTS STUDY ON NEW METHOD OF USING SOUND TO REDUCE AUDITORY HALLUCINATIONS IN MENTAL ILLNESSES