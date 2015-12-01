BRIEF-Murray River Organics announces acquisition of more than 7,700 acres of farmland in Sunraysia
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
Dec 1 Apranga APB :
* Retail turnover (including VAT) of group amounted to 17.7 million euros ($18.72 million) in November 2015, up 7.6 percent in comparison to November 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.