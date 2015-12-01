BRIEF-Peabody qtrly revenues increased 29 pct to $1.33 bln
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
Dec 1 Bioscience Brands Ltd
* Liquidators are accordingly proceeding with winding up of co in absence of any other alternatives being presented for consideration and co's shares accordingly remain suspended on jse
* Co currently under cautionary, shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in company's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peabody Energy Corp - qtrly revenues increased 29 percent to $1.33 billion
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.