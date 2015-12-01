Dec 1 Euroinvestor.com A/S :

* Says the company's subsidiary, Boliga.dk, buys 25 pct stake in iBoligen ApS, a company that stands behind iBoligen.dk

* After transaction Boliga ApS owns a total of 65 pct of share capital in iBoligen ApS

