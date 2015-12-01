Dec 1 British American Tobacco Plc :
* BAT signs Vapour Collaboration Agreement
* Signed vapour products technology-sharing agreement with
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, a unit of Reynolds American
* Agreement provides a framework for collaboration and
mutual cross-licensing of parties' vapour product technologies
up to Dec.31, 2022
* Signing of agreement comes following an announcement of a
term sheet between parties in September, 2015
* Collaboration also contemplates joint research and
development activities and co-operation on regulatory,
scientific, manufacturing issues relating to vapour products
