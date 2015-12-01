BRIEF-Dream International announces appointment of executive director of company
* Sung Sick Kim has been appointed as an executive director of company.
Dec 1 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS :
* Says Tallinn Administrative Court dismissed appeal of company subsidiaries on advertisement-tax refund claim
* Its subsidiaries appealed against notice of assessment of Tallinn city government refusing to refund advertisement tax paid from June 1, 2011 to July 1, 2014
* Says subsidiaries of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp intend to appeal judgment
* Qtrly net profit 87.5 million baht versus 62.9 million baht