UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Rbs does not need to alter its current capital plan as a result of stress test
* After impact of management actions, leverage ratio was 3.0%, which met 3.0% post-stress minimum tier 1 leverage ratio threshold set by boe. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission plans to issue new rules that could force clearing of euro-denominated derivatives away from London once the UK exits the European Union in 2019.