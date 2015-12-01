UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 Solvay :
* Successfully issues its inaugural USD 1.6 billion of USD-denominated senior bonds
* A first series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2020, with a coupon of 3.40 pct, payable semi-annually
* A second series of bonds with a principal amount of USD 800 million, due December 2025, with a coupon of 4.45 pct, payable semi-annually
* These bonds are expected to be settled on Dec. 3
* Bond issuance is to finance part of intended acquisition of U.S.-based Cytec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission plans to issue new rules that could force clearing of euro-denominated derivatives away from London once the UK exits the European Union in 2019.