BRIEF-Murray River Organics announces acquisition of more than 7,700 acres of farmland in Sunraysia
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
Dec 1 Fashion B Air SA :
* Raises 1.94 million euros ($2.05 million) through capital increase
* At the end of the subscription period, 6,907,096 new shares were requested, or 142.65 percent of total amount of capital increase Source text: bit.ly/1MSS7V4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.