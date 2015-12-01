UPDATE 1-British accounting watchdog investigates KPMG over Rolls-Royce audits
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
Dec 1 FSMA:
* Restoration of Befimmo shares / warrants / derivatives on Dec 1 at 09:00 AM
* Reason for restoration is publication of results of sale of existing shares by accelerated bookbuilding Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rolls-Royce, SFO settled global bribery allegations in Jan. (Adds details of FRC investigation, background)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - The European Commission plans to issue new rules that could force clearing of euro-denominated derivatives away from London once the UK exits the European Union in 2019.