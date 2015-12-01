Dec 1 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* Exeotech acquires 40 pct of Oak Event AB
* ExeoTech has an option to acquire up to 100 pct of Oak Event AB
* Purchase price for the first 40 pct of Oak Event is paid through private placement of
50,209,205 ExeoTech shares
* Purchase price for the remaining 60 pct of Oak Event is paid in ExeoTech shares based on
10 day volume-weighted price before exercise of option
* Oak Event AB comprises of catering business in Kalmar, which previously was part of Idemo
Holding AB
* Oak Event AB business is estimated to generate sales in 2016 of about 7 million Swedish
crowns ($805,458.71) and achieve a positive EBIT result of at least 1 million crowns
