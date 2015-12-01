Dec 1 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Exeotech acquires 40 pct of Oak Event AB

* ExeoTech has an option to acquire up to 100 pct of Oak Event AB

* Purchase price for the first 40 pct of Oak Event is paid through private placement of 50,209,205 ExeoTech shares

* Purchase price for the remaining 60 pct of Oak Event is paid in ExeoTech shares based on 10 day volume-weighted price before exercise of option

* Oak Event AB comprises of catering business in Kalmar, which previously was part of Idemo Holding AB

* Oak Event AB business is estimated to generate sales in 2016 of about 7 million Swedish crowns ($805,458.71) and achieve a positive EBIT result of at least 1 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6907 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)