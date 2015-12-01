BRIEF-Murray River Organics announces acquisition of more than 7,700 acres of farmland in Sunraysia
* FY17 bulk dried vine fruit revenue is expected to be up more than 30 per cent on FY16
Dec 1 TDC :
* Says that Johan Kirstein Brammer, Senior Executive Vice President of TDC Consumer, leaves TDC Group
* Says Senior Vice President Michael Moyell Juul will be acting in role as head of TDC Group's consumer business line
* Says Johan Kirstein Brammer leaves TDC Group as he has accepted a position outside group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
May 4 Viacom Inc, the owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, reported second-quarter profits that beat Wall Street's estimates on Thursday, but advertising and distribution headwinds weighed on its stock in early trading.