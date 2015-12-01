BRIEF-Monnari Trade April prelim. revenue up 15.06 pct yoy
* April prelim. revenue at about 19.1 million zlotys ($4.96 million), up 15.06 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8538 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 1 Edel AG :
* FY revenue up 5 percent at 168.3 million euros ($178.2 million)
* FY EBITDA 12.6 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago
* FY group profit down at 2.8 million euros vs 3.6 million euros year ago
* FY profit after minority interests was 2.6 million euros (previous year 3.0 million euros)
* Plans again to distribute a dividend of 0.10 euros per share
* For fiscal year 2015/2016, expects a positive business development with sales of 170 million euros and a net profit of 3.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kraft Heinz says it anticipates capital expenditures of about $1.3 billion related to the integration program