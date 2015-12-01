Dec 1 Edel AG :

* FY revenue up 5 percent at 168.3 million euros ($178.2 million)

* FY EBITDA 12.6 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago

* FY group profit down at 2.8 million euros vs 3.6 million euros year ago

* FY profit after minority interests was 2.6 million euros (previous year 3.0 million euros)

* Plans again to distribute a dividend of 0.10 euros per share

* For fiscal year 2015/2016, expects a positive business development with sales of 170 million euros and a net profit of 3.4 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9444 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)