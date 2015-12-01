Dec 1 Cross Industries AG :

* Terminates perpetual bond

* Subordinated fix to floating rate 6.875 pct bonds without fixed term having outstanding nominal value of 1,010,000 euros ($1.07 million) to be terminated

* Termination will be effective as of Feb. 7, 2016

* Difference to original nominal value of issue of 60,000,000 euros was repurchased and canceled in course of a tender offer in July 2015

