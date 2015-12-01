BRIEF-Tack Fiori International entered into subscription agreement
* Company agreed to subscribe for an aggregate amount of HK$20 million of fund units
Dec 1 Cross Industries AG :
* Terminates perpetual bond
* Subordinated fix to floating rate 6.875 pct bonds without fixed term having outstanding nominal value of 1,010,000 euros ($1.07 million) to be terminated
* Termination will be effective as of Feb. 7, 2016
* Difference to original nominal value of issue of 60,000,000 euros was repurchased and canceled in course of a tender offer in July 2015
May 4 British luxury brand Burberry plans to move around 300 jobs from London to a new office in Leeds, northern England, to consolidate its back-office operations and cut costs.